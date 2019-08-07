|
PURVIS (Bugs) Gregory Wayne Late of Newcastle
Passed away
31st July 2019
Aged 66 years
Much loved father and father-in-law of Allison, Dylan and Diana, Rohan and Kirsten, and Caitlin. Cherished Poppy to Jacob, Olivia and Layla. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Rhondda and Pat, Brenda and Barry.
The family and friends of Greg are warmly invited to attend a graveside service, to be held at Werris Creek Cemetery, Memorial Drive, Werris Creek, on Friday 9th August 2019, commencing at 12pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 7, 2019