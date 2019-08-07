Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Gregory Wayne PURVIS

Gregory Wayne PURVIS Notice
PURVIS (Bugs) Gregory Wayne Late of Newcastle

Passed away

31st July 2019

Aged 66 years



Much loved father and father-in-law of Allison, Dylan and Diana, Rohan and Kirsten, and Caitlin. Cherished Poppy to Jacob, Olivia and Layla. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Rhondda and Pat, Brenda and Barry.



The family and friends of Greg are warmly invited to attend a graveside service, to be held at Werris Creek Cemetery, Memorial Drive, Werris Creek, on Friday 9th August 2019, commencing at 12pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 7, 2019
