|
|
LUPPI GUISEPPE
Late of Eleebana
Passed away peacefully
13th September 2019
Aged 86 years
Dearly loved husband of the late Rosa Luppi. Much loved father and father-in-law of Lucia, John and Dada, Anthony and Kylie, and Bunty. Loving Nono of Tenea, Pricilla,, Chanel, Tinkerbell, Kirra, Trojan, Anastasia, Lee, Natarsha, and Robbie. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
GUISEPPE will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
The Family and Friends of GUISEPPE are warmly invited to attend his Funeral to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) tomorrow Thursday 26th September 2019,
Service commencing at 12.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 25, 2019