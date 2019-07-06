|
JOHNSTON GWEN Late of Charlestown Formerly of Dungowan Aged 81 Years Dearly loved wife of George (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Greg and Vas, Jane and Kerry. Loving sister of Pauline and John (dec'd). Loved sister-in-law of Pam, Ian and Peter and aunt to their families, and caring friend to many. Relatives and friends of Gwen are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Paul's Catholic Church, Felton Street Gateshead, this Tuesday afternoon 9th July 2019, Funeral Mass commencing at 1pm. A private cremation will follow. May She Rest In Peace
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 6, 2019