Gwenda Mae BUCHANAN

Gwenda Mae BUCHANAN Notice
BUCHANAN (Nee: Sherringham) Gwenda Mae Late of Adamstown Heights

Passed peacefully surrounded by

her loving family

11th August, 2019

Aged 88 Years



Dearly loved wife of Jim. Much loved mother of Judy, Maree, and Scott. Loved and adored grandma of Sarah, Lauren, Hannah, Gerard, Kate, and Derek. Proud great grandma of Ivy, and Max. Cherished sister of Barry. Sadly missed by family and friends.



The family and friends of Gwenda are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Willows Uniting Church, 342 Hillsborough Rd, Warners Bay, this Friday 16th August, 2019 service commencing at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Gwenda, donations to 'Hunter Medical Research Institute' may be made at the service.



'Forever In Gods Care'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 14, 2019
