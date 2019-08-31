Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Gwenda SILCOCK

Gwenda SILCOCK Notice
SILCOCK Gwenda Late of Birmingham Gardens

Passed peacefully

27th August 2019

Aged 92 years



Dearly loved wife of Frank (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Judith and Kevin (dec'd), Gayle and Brian, Cheryl and Mick, James and Debbie, Lynda and Peter. A cherished Nanny to Darren and Janette, Allison, Michelle and Kevin, Michael and Kelly, Christopher, Shaun, Jessica, Daniel, Lyndsey (dec'd) and Ben, Drew and Amy. Adored Great Nan to Alexandria, Isabella, Charlotte, Nathan, Amy, Bradley, Cameron, Talah, Tamsyn, Nyah, Chloe and Nate. A loved sister to Cree.



The family and friends of Gwenda are warmly invited to attend a celebration fo her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Wednesday 4th September 2019, service commencing at 9.30am.



'Close to our hearts you will always stay

Loved and remembered every day'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 31, 2019
