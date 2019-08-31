|
|
SILCOCK Gwenda Late of Birmingham Gardens
Passed peacefully
27th August 2019
Aged 92 years
Dearly loved wife of Frank (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Judith and Kevin (dec'd), Gayle and Brian, Cheryl and Mick, James and Debbie, Lynda and Peter. A cherished Nanny to Darren and Janette, Allison, Michelle and Kevin, Michael and Kelly, Christopher, Shaun, Jessica, Daniel, Lyndsey (dec'd) and Ben, Drew and Amy. Adored Great Nan to Alexandria, Isabella, Charlotte, Nathan, Amy, Bradley, Cameron, Talah, Tamsyn, Nyah, Chloe and Nate. A loved sister to Cree.
The family and friends of Gwenda are warmly invited to attend a celebration fo her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Wednesday 4th September 2019, service commencing at 9.30am.
'Close to our hearts you will always stay
Loved and remembered every day'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 31, 2019