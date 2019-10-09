|
|
HALL (Nee: Norris) Gwendoline Lily 'Gwennie'
Late of Birmingham Gardens
Passed peacefully surrounded by
Her loving family
4th October 2019
Aged 86 Years
Dearly loved wife of The Late Roy Hall. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Colin, Chris, Susan and Joe, Gary and Sandra. Adored grandmother of Melissa, Liana, Renee, Daniel, Joshua, Liam, Rod. Loving great grandmother of Nicholas, Olivia, Sophie, Michael, Christian, Maia, Boyd, Nixon, Brooke, Jemma, Zane.
The family and friends of Gwennie are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street, Wallsend this Thursday 10th October 2019 service commencing 9.30am.
'Forever In Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 9, 2019