Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Gwendoline Lily HALL

Gwendoline Lily HALL Notice
HALL (Nee: Norris) Gwendoline Lily 'Gwennie'

Late of Birmingham Gardens

Passed peacefully surrounded by

Her loving family

4th October 2019

Aged 86 Years



Dearly loved wife of The Late Roy Hall. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Colin, Chris, Susan and Joe, Gary and Sandra. Adored grandmother of Melissa, Liana, Renee, Daniel, Joshua, Liam, Rod. Loving great grandmother of Nicholas, Olivia, Sophie, Michael, Christian, Maia, Boyd, Nixon, Brooke, Jemma, Zane.



The family and friends of Gwennie are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street, Wallsend this Thursday 10th October 2019 service commencing 9.30am.



'Forever In Our Hearts'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 9, 2019
