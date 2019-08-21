Home
Harold Leslie (Les) GALLIMORE

Harold Leslie (Les) GALLIMORE Notice
GALLIMORE Harold Leslie (Les) Dearly loved husband of Patricia (Pat). Adored father and father in law of Paul and Gina, Randall (dec.) and Kirsten, and Desiree and Frances. Cherished grandfather of Alexander and Monica, Olivia, Abby, and Isabella and Perry. Loved brother of Joan and Bob (dec.).



Aged 78 years



Family and friends of Les are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life in St Stephen's Anglican Church, 6 Kyle Road, Adamstown on Monday (August 26, 2019) at 11:00 am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2019
