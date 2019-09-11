Home
Harry REDMAN

Harry REDMAN Notice
REDMAN Harry 5 September 2019

Aged 91 years

of Edgeworth

Formerly of Stockton



Dearly loved husband of Shirley. Loving father and father-in-law of Gayle (dec'd), Mark and Roslyn, Cheryl and Ernie, Jon and Ann, Paul (dec'd), Grant and Jules. Loving Pa to his grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Family and Friends are invited to attend HARRY's Funeral Service to be held in the North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Drive, Beresfield on THURSDAY 12/9/19 at 10.00am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
