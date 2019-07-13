|
|
Delaney Hazel "nee Moore" Born in Preston Lancashire - England 16/08/1927 Died 10/07/2019 Migrated to Australia in 1952 with her husband Bernard Delaney and their two small children. Hazel was one of the few remaining of the original "Ten Pound Poms" who settled on Pommy Hill at Raymond Terrace. She raised 5 children Janet, Brian, Jimmy, David and Ian. Always a strong woman who loved family, friends and life and in return was loved by many. Hazel will be buried with a graveside commemoration at Raymond Terrace Cemetery on Thursday 18th July commencing at 12 midday. Come and join us, for Hazel's last hoorah, and remember happy bright clothes. Please bring a small chair if required. .... and she did it her way, right to the end!
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 13, 2019