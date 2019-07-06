Home
HUNT HEATHER MAY Late of Groves House Cardiff Passed away peacefully on 2nd July 2019 In her 100th year Loving wife of Walter Hunt (dec'd). Loved sister of Donald (dec'd), Sr Jane Frances RSJ and Robert. Relatives and friends of Heather are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Kevin's Catholic Church, Main Road Cardiff, this Wednesday morning 10th July 2019, Funeral Service commencing at 11am. A private cremation will follow. Now At Peace



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 6, 2019
