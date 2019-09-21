|
|
CAMPBELL (nee Dray) HEATHER JUNE
Late of Shortland
Passed away with loving family by her side
12th September 2019
Aged 88 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Les Campbell. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Steven and Wendy, Warren and Julie and loving grandmother and great grandmother to their families. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
The Family and Friends of HEATHER are advised that her Funeral has taken place privately in accordance with her wishes.
'SADLY MISSED'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 21, 2019