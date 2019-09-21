Home
HEATHER JUNE CAMPBELL

HEATHER JUNE CAMPBELL Notice
CAMPBELL (nee Dray) HEATHER JUNE

Late of Shortland

Passed away with loving family by her side

12th September 2019

Aged 88 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Les Campbell. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Steven and Wendy, Warren and Julie and loving grandmother and great grandmother to their families. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



The Family and Friends of HEATHER are advised that her Funeral has taken place privately in accordance with her wishes.

'SADLY MISSED'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 21, 2019
