HEATHER LORRAINE PINFOLD

HEATHER LORRAINE PINFOLD Notice
PINFOLD HEATHER LORRAINE Passed away peacefully

9th August 2019 surrounded by her family

Late of Redhead

Gardens Nursing Home

Aged 84 Years



Beloved wife of Jack Pinfold (dec'd). Loving mother of Mark, Donna, and Chris and partner Don. Sadly missed by her family.



Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of HEATHER'S Life on THURSDAY, 15th August 2019 to be conducted at All Saints Anglican Church, 24 Church Street Belmont commencing at 10:00am.



A family thank you to Dr Catherine Martin and all the staff at Redhead Gardens Nursing Home for their care and support of HEATHER.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 13, 2019
