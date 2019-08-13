|
PINFOLD HEATHER LORRAINE Passed away peacefully
9th August 2019 surrounded by her family
Late of Redhead
Gardens Nursing Home
Aged 84 Years
Beloved wife of Jack Pinfold (dec'd). Loving mother of Mark, Donna, and Chris and partner Don. Sadly missed by her family.
Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of HEATHER'S Life on THURSDAY, 15th August 2019 to be conducted at All Saints Anglican Church, 24 Church Street Belmont commencing at 10:00am.
A family thank you to Dr Catherine Martin and all the staff at Redhead Gardens Nursing Home for their care and support of HEATHER.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 13, 2019