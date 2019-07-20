|
|
WILSON Heather May 16th July 2019
Aged 95 years
Of Mayfield
Dearly loved wife of Roy (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Suzanne, Elizabeth and Terry. Loving nanna and great-nanna of their families. Loved aunt of the Shearer, Cameron and Taylor families.
Family and Friends are invited to attend Heather's Funeral to be held in the France Family Funeral Chapel, 209 Maitland Rd, Mayfield on Monday, 22 July 2019 commencing at 10am
Family thank the team in F1 and Palliative Care at JHH for their professionalism and caring support.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 20, 2019