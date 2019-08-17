Home
McKENDRY HEATHER LOUISE Dr. Heather Stephenson Aged 64 years Of Bolwarra Much loved wife, mother, mother-in- law and grammy of Ian, Sophie, Jeremy and Annabelle, Alex and Maria. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt of Ian, Karen, Brett and Emma. Loved daughter-in- law, sister-in-law and aunt of Edna, Guy, Lynne, Matthew and Andrew. Heather's Family invite you to a Celebration of Heather's Life to be held at the Tocal Homestead Function Centre, Tocal Rd, Paterson on Wednesday 21st August, 2019 commencing at 11 o'clock.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
