More Obituaries for HEATHER YATES
HEATHER OLIVE YATES

HEATHER OLIVE YATES Notice
YATES HEATHER OLIVE Aged 82 years

of East Maitland

Dearly loved wife of DES (dec), mother and mother in law of GLENN and YANZHEN, STEPHEN and BARBARA, DAVID and GAIL, PAUL (dec) and KATY, RUTH and PAT BOYLE. Grandma and Great Grandma of her family. Sister, sister in law and aunt of JOHN (dec), BOB GULLIVER, AUDREY DERRICOTT (dec) and their families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at St Mary's Anglican Church, Church Street, Maitland on WEDNESDAY 31st July, 2019 at 10am. In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Research may be left at the church.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 27, 2019
