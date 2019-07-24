Home
BENNETT HELEN RAE nee' Marshall Passed away peacefully 17th July 2019 Late of Gilgandra Formerly of Dungog Aged 77 years Dearly Loved wife of CHARLES (dec'd). Dearest mother of SIMON & ALETHEA. Dearest mother-in-law of BERNADETTE. Much loved grandmother of ZACHARY, SAMUEL, JOSHUA and ZARA. Dear sister of BARBARA & LIBBY, sister-in-law & aunt of the BENNETT & MARSHALL FAMILIES. Rest in Peace Relatives and friends of HELEN are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in Christ Church Anglican Church, Dungog, Monday (29/7/2019) at 1:30 pm. Following this Service a Private Interment will be held. J & E HAWLEY FUNERALS Dungog 02 4992 1572 FDA of NSW
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 24, 2019
