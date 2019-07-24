|
BENNETT HELEN RAE nee' Marshall Passed away peacefully 17th July 2019 Late of Gilgandra Formerly of Dungog Aged 77 years Dearly Loved wife of CHARLES (dec'd). Dearest mother of SIMON & ALETHEA. Dearest mother-in-law of BERNADETTE. Much loved grandmother of ZACHARY, SAMUEL, JOSHUA and ZARA. Dear sister of BARBARA & LIBBY, sister-in-law & aunt of the BENNETT & MARSHALL FAMILIES. Rest in Peace Relatives and friends of HELEN are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in Christ Church Anglican Church, Dungog, Monday (29/7/2019) at 1:30 pm. Following this Service a Private Interment will be held. J & E HAWLEY FUNERALS Dungog 02 4992 1572 FDA of NSW
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 24, 2019