Helen ROBERTS

Helen ROBERTS Notice
ROBERTS Helen Passed away peacefully 15.08.2019 Aged 81 Years Late of Abermain A beloved wife of ARTHUR. Loving mother and mother-in-law to TERRY and HEATHER, LEIGH and DARRYN. Devoted nanna to KIARA and JOSHUA, KRYSTAL and REECE, BRODIE and MICHAEL and great-nanna to SOFIA and HAZEL. Family and Friends of HELEN are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel of St. Patrick's of Nulkaba this FRIDAY, 23.08.2019 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Westpac Helicopter may be left at the Chapel. C.R. SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 21, 2019
