|
|
Baker Helen Winifred (nee Cowley) Formerly of Muswellbrook. Passed away peacefully at Bayside Nursing Home Bonnells Bay on 29th August 2019. Aged 95 Years Dearly loved wife of Stan (dec'd). Loving Mother of William and John. Grandmother & Great Grandmother to their families. Family and Friends of Helen are invited to attend her Funeral Service in St. Alban's Anglican Church Muswellbrook on Friday 6th September 2019 commencing at 11:00am Followed by Private Cremation. Muswellbrook Funeral Services John Folpp Director 02 65431174 muswellbrookfuneral services.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019