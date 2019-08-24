|
|
ZAPANDI Helen Passed away peacefully on 19th August 2019.
Late of Woodrising
Dearly loved daughter of Sophia and Evangelos (dec).
Loved sister and sister-in-law of Yiota & David, Mami & John and their families.
Aged 62 years
Family and friends are invited to Helen's funeral service to be held in St Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Skelton Street Hamilton East on Friday 30th August 2019 commencing at 10am.
Thence for interment at Sandgate Cemetery, 116 Maitland Road Sandgate.
Family and friends are warmly invited to a Life Celebration from 12 noon at Wests Social Club, 18 Munibung Road Cardiff for refreshments and to continue sharing memories of Helen.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 24, 2019