Helen Zona Jean WIGHTMAN

Helen Zona Jean WIGHTMAN Notice
WIGHTMAN (Nee: Bernasconi) Helen Zona Jean Late of

Amaroo Aged Care

Formerly Charlestown

Passed peacefully

14th August, 2019

Aged 95 Years



Dearly loved wife of The Late Frederick Wightman. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kaylene and John (dec'd), Kerrie (dec'd), Kathryn and Graeme. Loved and adored Nan of Justin, Kristopher, Paul, Amy, Katrina, and Christopher. Proud Great Nan of Mason. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Ronnie and Barbara Bernasconi.



The family and friends of Helen are advised that Her Funeral has taken place privately at Her request.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 24, 2019
