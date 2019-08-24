|
WIGHTMAN (Nee: Bernasconi) Helen Zona Jean Late of
Amaroo Aged Care
Formerly Charlestown
Passed peacefully
14th August, 2019
Aged 95 Years
Dearly loved wife of The Late Frederick Wightman. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kaylene and John (dec'd), Kerrie (dec'd), Kathryn and Graeme. Loved and adored Nan of Justin, Kristopher, Paul, Amy, Katrina, and Christopher. Proud Great Nan of Mason. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Ronnie and Barbara Bernasconi.
The family and friends of Helen are advised that Her Funeral has taken place privately at Her request.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 24, 2019