|
|
LAINSON HENRY ALFRED 'HARRY'
Passed away peacefully
7th July 2019
Late of Kotara
Aged 95 Years
Dearly loved husband of JOYCE (dec'd). Much loved father and father in law of JUDE and PHIL, JEN and DAVID, MATTHEW and THAO, and ANA. Beloved brother of LINDA and LES. Loving grandfather and great grandfather.
The relatives and friends of HARRY are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at The Church Of The Good Shepherd, Joslin St., Kotara this FRIDAY 12th July 2019 at 2pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 10, 2019