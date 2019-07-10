Home
HENRY ALFRED LAINSON

HENRY ALFRED LAINSON Notice
LAINSON HENRY ALFRED 'HARRY'

Passed away peacefully

7th July 2019

Late of Kotara

Aged 95 Years



Dearly loved husband of JOYCE (dec'd). Much loved father and father in law of JUDE and PHIL, JEN and DAVID, MATTHEW and THAO, and ANA. Beloved brother of LINDA and LES. Loving grandfather and great grandfather.



The relatives and friends of HARRY are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at The Church Of The Good Shepherd, Joslin St., Kotara this FRIDAY 12th July 2019 at 2pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 10, 2019
