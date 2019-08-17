|
|
WRIGHT Hugh Late of Wallsend
Formerly of Scotland
Passed suddenly
5th August, 2019
Aged 80 Years
Dearly loved husband of Lynette. Much loved father and father-in-law of Doreen and Sandy, Dean and Sandra, and Glenn. Loved and adored Grandad and Pop of his many grandchildren & great grandchildren. Cherished brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family. A good mate to many.
The family and friends of Hugh are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Thursday 22nd August, 2019 service commencing at 12 noon.
'A True Scotsman'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 17, 2019