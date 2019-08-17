Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Hugh WRIGHT

Hugh WRIGHT Notice
WRIGHT Hugh Late of Wallsend

Formerly of Scotland

Passed suddenly

5th August, 2019

Aged 80 Years



Dearly loved husband of Lynette. Much loved father and father-in-law of Doreen and Sandy, Dean and Sandra, and Glenn. Loved and adored Grandad and Pop of his many grandchildren & great grandchildren. Cherished brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family. A good mate to many.



The family and friends of Hugh are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Thursday 22nd August, 2019 service commencing at 12 noon.



'A True Scotsman'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
