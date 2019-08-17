Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Ian Angus GREER

Ian Angus GREER Notice
GREER Ian Angus 'Staggers'

Late of Caves Beach

Passed away

15th August 2019

Aged 90 years



Dearly loved husband of Val. Much loved father of John, Sue, Rob, Al, Adam and their partners. 2 beautiful grandaughters, 5 handsome grandsons, 2 beautiful great grandsons, 1 furry friend, and many amazing friends to have shared over 90 years.



The family and friends of Ian are warmly invited to attend the celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont on Wednesday 21st August 2019. Service commencing at 12.30pm



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
