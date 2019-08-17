|
GREER Ian Angus 'Staggers'
Late of Caves Beach
Passed away
15th August 2019
Aged 90 years
Dearly loved husband of Val. Much loved father of John, Sue, Rob, Al, Adam and their partners. 2 beautiful grandaughters, 5 handsome grandsons, 2 beautiful great grandsons, 1 furry friend, and many amazing friends to have shared over 90 years.
The family and friends of Ian are warmly invited to attend the celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont on Wednesday 21st August 2019. Service commencing at 12.30pm
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 17, 2019