IAN DOUGLAS MCTACKETT

IAN DOUGLAS MCTACKETT Notice
MCTACKETT IAN DOUGLAS Late of Redhead

Aged 86 Years



Passed away suddenly at the John Hunter Hospital on Sunday 1st September 2019.



Beloved husband of Joan (dec). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Stuart and Kylie,and Meleesa. Adored papa of Ashley, Samantha and Lachlan; and great-grandpa of Chance.



The family invite you to share memories of IAN'S Life at Redhead Bowling Club, 43 Burns St, Redhead on THURSDAY 12th September 2019 at 2.00pm. Please be advised that a private cremation has taken place at IAN'S request.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
