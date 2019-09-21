|
|
MAGOR IAN EDWARD Late of Speers Point
Aged 74 Years
Adored husband of Marlene. Much loved father and father in law of Sherri and Peter, Kylie and Anthony, David (dec), Jim and Jane. Devoted Pa of Emma, Amy, Gracie, Abbey, Mikayla and Josephine. Loving brother of Graham and Diane.
Relatives and friends of IAN are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope this MONDAY 23rd September 2019 commencing at 10.00am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 21, 2019