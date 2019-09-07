Home
Ian George STONE

Ian George STONE Notice
STONE Ian George Late of Warners Bay

Passed peacefully

After a long battle

3rd September 2019

Aged 75 years



Dearly loved husband of Marilyn. Much loved father and father-in-law of Darryl, Donna and Greg. Cherished Da to Brendan, Luke, Dale, Mikaela, Chloe and Sam, and Great Da to his great grandchildren. A loved brother to Jill. A brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and great mate to many.



The family and friends of Ian are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St), on Monday 9th September 2019, service commencing at 10am..



'He fought a good fight'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
