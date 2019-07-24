|
IRELAND Ian Desmond Passed away peacefully 20.07.2019 Aged 86 Years Late of Eleebana Formerly of Belmont Beloved husband of LESLEY. Loving father and father-in-law to CATHERINE and PAUL CHOJENTA, and MATTHEW. Much loved grandad to ISAAC and HARRISON. A dear brother and brother-in-law to TREVOR (dec'd) and GWEN, DAWN PERESSON, JOY and IAN BRAY. Family and Friends of IAN are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service at All Saints Anglican Church, Boolaroo, this FRIDAY, 26.07.2019 at 2:30pm. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 24, 2019