C R Smyth & Son Funeral Directors
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
4990 1425
Ian MICHELMORE

Ian MICHELMORE Notice
MICHELMORE Ian Joseph "MITCH" Passed away peacefully 09.07.2019 Aged 81 Years Late of Hamilton Originally from Abermain Beloved son of ARTHUR and MINNIE (both dec'd). Treasured brother and brother- in-law to ANNETTE and KEN SNEDDEN. A much loved uncle and great uncle to LYNN, ELIZABETH, GRAHAM and their families. Family and Friends of IAN are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Road, Ryhope this FRIDAY, 19.07.2019 at 10:00am. C.R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 13, 2019
