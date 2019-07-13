|
MICHELMORE Ian Joseph "MITCH" Passed away peacefully 09.07.2019 Aged 81 Years Late of Hamilton Originally from Abermain Beloved son of ARTHUR and MINNIE (both dec'd). Treasured brother and brother- in-law to ANNETTE and KEN SNEDDEN. A much loved uncle and great uncle to LYNN, ELIZABETH, GRAHAM and their families. Family and Friends of IAN are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Road, Ryhope this FRIDAY, 19.07.2019 at 10:00am. C.R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 13, 2019