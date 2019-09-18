Home
Services
France Family Funerals
45 Stockton Street
Nelson Bay, New South Wales 2315
4981 4488
Resources
More Obituaries for Ida COLLARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida Lena COLLARD

Add a Memory
Ida Lena COLLARD Notice
COLLARD Ida Lena OAM

15 September 2019

Aged 99 years

Of Corlette



Dearly loved wife of Gordon (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Brian and Lyn, David and Maria, Glenn and Jan. Loving Grandma to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved by her surviving sisters Joan and Heather.



Family and Friends are invited to attend IDA's Funeral Service to be held in the Port Stephens Uniting Church, 174 Salamander Way, Salamander Bay on MONDAY 23 Sept. 2019 at 10.30am. Reassembling at 2.00pm at Anna Bay Lawn Cemetery, 4124 Nelson Bay Road, Anna Bay for her burial.



In lieu of flowers donation to Legacy in Ida's name, may be made at the service.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ida's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.