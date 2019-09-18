|
|
COLLARD Ida Lena OAM
15 September 2019
Aged 99 years
Of Corlette
Dearly loved wife of Gordon (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Brian and Lyn, David and Maria, Glenn and Jan. Loving Grandma to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved by her surviving sisters Joan and Heather.
Family and Friends are invited to attend IDA's Funeral Service to be held in the Port Stephens Uniting Church, 174 Salamander Way, Salamander Bay on MONDAY 23 Sept. 2019 at 10.30am. Reassembling at 2.00pm at Anna Bay Lawn Cemetery, 4124 Nelson Bay Road, Anna Bay for her burial.
In lieu of flowers donation to Legacy in Ida's name, may be made at the service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 18, 2019