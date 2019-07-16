Home
Services
Guardian Funerals
74 Kalinga Street
West Ballina, New South Wales 2478
(02) 6686 7036
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene LEWIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene LEWIS

Add a Memory
Irene LEWIS Notice
Lewis (nee MILLER) IRENE ISABELLA HUNTER 12.11.1922-13.07.2019 Passed away peacefully at RSL LifeCare, Ballina and formerly of Newcastle. Dearly loved wife of Edward (dec). Loving mother of Edward (dec), Bruce and Doug and mother in law of Shirley, Janette (dec) and Diane (dec). Loved grandmother of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Beloved sister of Jessie (dec) and her family. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend Irene's Funeral Service to be held at Rainbow Chapel, Rainbow Avenue West Ballina on THURSDAY (July18, 2019) commencing at 3.00pm. After the Service a private cremation will take place. GUARDIAN FUNERALS BALLINA 02 6686 7036
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.