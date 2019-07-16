|
Lewis (nee MILLER) IRENE ISABELLA HUNTER 12.11.1922-13.07.2019 Passed away peacefully at RSL LifeCare, Ballina and formerly of Newcastle. Dearly loved wife of Edward (dec). Loving mother of Edward (dec), Bruce and Doug and mother in law of Shirley, Janette (dec) and Diane (dec). Loved grandmother of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Beloved sister of Jessie (dec) and her family. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend Irene's Funeral Service to be held at Rainbow Chapel, Rainbow Avenue West Ballina on THURSDAY (July18, 2019) commencing at 3.00pm. After the Service a private cremation will take place. GUARDIAN FUNERALS BALLINA 02 6686 7036
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 16, 2019