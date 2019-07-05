Home
STUCKINGS IRENE VALERIE Passed away peacefully 4th July 2019 Late of Dungog Aged 82 years Dearly Loved Wife of the late COL STUCKINGS. Dearest Mother & Mother-in-Law of LORRAINE & MARTIN, IAN & NERIDA. Much Loved Nan of KENNETH & ANNELIESE, ALICIA & MARK, DAN, THOMAS & HAYLEY & KARLY. Dearest Nanny Duck to ROUX, LEVI, PATERSON & ORSON. Dear Sister & Sister-in-Law of RAY & AUDREY NEILSON. Loved by the extended NEILSON & STUCKINGS FAMILIES. Relatives and friends of IRENE are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in Christ Church Anglican Church, Dungog on MONDAY (8.7.2019) at 11 o'clock. Following this Service a Private Cremation will be held. J & E Hawley Funerals Dungog 02 49921572 FDA of NSW



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 5, 2019
