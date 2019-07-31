|
|
CORRIGAN (nee Bevan) Iris 27th July 2019
Aged 87 years
Of Stockton
Dearly loved wife of Vince (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Paula and Doug, Kevin, Steve, Greg and Pam, Pete and Lyn, Rose and Greg, Pat and De-Anne, Fran and Chris, Justin and Cathy. Much loved Nan and Gran Nan to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loving sister and sister-in-law of Sybil and Frank (both dec'd), Jonah and Edna and aunt to their families.
Family and Friends are invited to IRIS' Funeral Mass and Prayers to be held in St Peter-in-Chains Catholic Church, Dunbar Street, Stockton on FRIDAY 2/8/2019 at 10.30am followed by her interment at Stockton Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 31, 2019