Hassett Ivan Francis Late of Range Road Whhittingham passed away 18th July 2019 aged 83 years Dearly loved husband of Bonnie (dec), loved father of Jenny, Judy and Kevin, father-in-law of Dale, grandfather and great grandfather to their families, a much loved member of the Hassett families. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend Ivan's Funeral Mass to be held in St Patricks Catholic, Queen Street Singleton, TODAY Tuesday 30th July 2019 commencing at 10am. Followed by burial in the Catholic Lawn Cemetery, Sedgefield. In the care of Chapmans Funerals Singleton 6572 1089 A.F.D.A.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 30, 2019