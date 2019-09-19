Home
More Obituaries for Jack MCKIM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack MCKIM

Jack MCKIM Notice
MCKIM Jack Late of

McIntosh Hostel

Booragul

Passed away

17th September 2019

Aged 91 Years



Dearly loved husband of the late Betty McKim. Loving father and father-in-law of Ross (dec'd), Jen and Bill. Loved Pop Mac of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The family and friends of Jack are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd., Ryhope, this Saturday 21st September, 2019. Service commencing at 11am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 19, 2019
