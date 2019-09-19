|
MCKIM Jack Late of
McIntosh Hostel
Booragul
Passed away
17th September 2019
Aged 91 Years
Dearly loved husband of the late Betty McKim. Loving father and father-in-law of Ross (dec'd), Jen and Bill. Loved Pop Mac of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
The family and friends of Jack are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd., Ryhope, this Saturday 21st September, 2019. Service commencing at 11am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 19, 2019