Jacoba Cornelia MARTENS

Jacoba Cornelia MARTENS Notice
MARTENS (Nee: Majoor) Jacoba Cornelia Jacky

'The Dutch Lady'

Late of Swansea

Passed peacefully

24th August 2019

Aged 94 Years



Dearly loved wife of The Late Mathew Martens. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of William and Rita, Henri and Linda, Christina and Ross. Loving grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother to her family.



The family and friends of Jacky are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry st) this Thursday 29th August 2019 service commencing 12.30pm.



'Forever Loved'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
