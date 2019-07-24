|
|
AUSTIN (Sims) Jacqueline 22nd July 2019
Aged 55 years
Of Mayfield
Dearly loved daughter of Colin (dec) and Margaret Sims. Much loved sister of Tracy, Donna and Jenny. Loved sister-in-law, aunt and great-aunt of their families.
Family and Friends are invited to attend Jacky's Funeral to be held in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Beresfield on Saturday, 27th July 2019 commencing at 11am and then for interment in the adjacent lawn cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 24, 2019