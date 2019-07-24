Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline AUSTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline AUSTIN

Add a Memory
Jacqueline AUSTIN Notice
AUSTIN (Sims) Jacqueline 22nd July 2019

Aged 55 years

Of Mayfield



Dearly loved daughter of Colin (dec) and Margaret Sims. Much loved sister of Tracy, Donna and Jenny. Loved sister-in-law, aunt and great-aunt of their families.



Family and Friends are invited to attend Jacky's Funeral to be held in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Beresfield on Saturday, 27th July 2019 commencing at 11am and then for interment in the adjacent lawn cemetery.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.