Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
80 Maitland Road
Mayfield, New South Wales 2304
(02) 4968 9401
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline BROWN

Add a Memory
Jacqueline BROWN Notice
Merewether Womens bowling club Brown Jacqueline Dawn Late of Merewether Members are invited to attend the Funeral Service of our late member Jacqui Brown commencing 10.00am at St. Augustine's Anglican Church, 37 Winsor Street, Merewether this Friday, 6th September, 2019. At the conclusion of the service an Honour Guard will farewell our esteemed and much loved bowls member Jacqui. Please wear your bowls shirts Signed Laraine Clifford Secretary
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.