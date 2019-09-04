|
Merewether Womens bowling club Brown Jacqueline Dawn Late of Merewether Members are invited to attend the Funeral Service of our late member Jacqui Brown commencing 10.00am at St. Augustine's Anglican Church, 37 Winsor Street, Merewether this Friday, 6th September, 2019. At the conclusion of the service an Honour Guard will farewell our esteemed and much loved bowls member Jacqui. Please wear your bowls shirts Signed Laraine Clifford Secretary
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 4, 2019