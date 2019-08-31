Home
White Lady Funerals
80 Maitland Road
Mayfield, New South Wales 2304
(02) 4968 9401
More Obituaries for Jacqueline BROWN
Jacqueline Dawn BROWN

Jacqueline Dawn BROWN Notice
BROWN Jacqueline Dawn 27th August 2019

Late of Merewether

Beloved wife of Don. Dearly loved mum of Donna and Mark, Jamie and Leigh, Charlene (dec'd), Christine and Nathan. One of a kind 'Nan' of Jacob, Maddison, Emily, Kalani, Makenzie, Carter, Dylan, Lucy and Jessica.



A friend to many.

Aged 70 years



Family and friends are invited to attend A Celebration of Jacqueline's Life this Friday 6th September 2019, commencing 10.00am at St Augustine's Anglican Church, 37 Winsor St, Merewether.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 31, 2019
