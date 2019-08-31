|
|
BROWN Jacqueline Dawn 27th August 2019
Late of Merewether
Beloved wife of Don. Dearly loved mum of Donna and Mark, Jamie and Leigh, Charlene (dec'd), Christine and Nathan. One of a kind 'Nan' of Jacob, Maddison, Emily, Kalani, Makenzie, Carter, Dylan, Lucy and Jessica.
A friend to many.
Aged 70 years
Family and friends are invited to attend A Celebration of Jacqueline's Life this Friday 6th September 2019, commencing 10.00am at St Augustine's Anglican Church, 37 Winsor St, Merewether.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 31, 2019