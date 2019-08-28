|
|
TURTON Jacqueline 25th August 2019
Aged 78 years
Of Mayfield
Dearly loved wife of Bill (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Felicity and Paul, Vanessa and Matthew, Richard and Sarah. Devoted grandma of Lochlan, Henry, Finnian, Declan, Olivia, Matisse, Opal, and Tate. Loving sister of Betty (dec), Joan, and Denis (dec) and beloved aunt to their families.
Family and Friends are invited to wear bright colours to Jacky's Funeral to be held in Christ the King Catholic Church, Maitland Rd, Mayfield West on Monday 2 September 2019 commencing at 1pm.
May she rest in peace
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 28, 2019