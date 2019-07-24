|
STAUFFER Jake Christian Passed away after a courageous battle with brain cancer 21-07-2019 Aged 29 Years Late of Greta Originally from Pelaw Main Beloved husband of TASH. Adoring father to NIXON and REMI. Much loved son and son-in-law to JOHN (Barney) and DEBBIE, JOHN and SUE STEPHENS. A dear brother to MICHELLE, RACHEL, JOHN, KATELIN and ELI. Family and Friends of JAKE are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd., Ryhope TOMORROW THURSDAY, 25-7-2019 at 2.00pm. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 24, 2019