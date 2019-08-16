Home
James Bruce "Taawhi" KEREHONA

James Bruce "Taawhi" KEREHONA Notice
KEREHONA James Bruce "Taawhi" 9th August 2019



Late of Bishops Bridge, formerly from Salamander Bay.



Dearly loved husband of Kathleen. Loving father of Kris, Brent, Christopher, Erina and Dean. Adored grandfather and great grandfather, loved brother , brother -in- law and uncle. Sadly missed by all their families.



Aged 74 Years



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Taawhi's life this Friday 16th August 2019 commencing 2.00pm at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 16, 2019
