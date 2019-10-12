Home
James Murray Funeral Directors
27 Bellford Street
Broadmeadow, Newcastle, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
JAMES FLEETWOOD KERSHAW

JAMES FLEETWOOD KERSHAW Notice
KERSHAW JAMES FLEETWOOD 'JIM'

Late of Stockton

Aged 84 Years



Beloved husband of Patricia. Dearly loved father of Anthony, John, Peter, Elizabeth, Catherine, Karen, Angela and their spouses. Adored Poppy to his grandchildren.



Relatives and friends of JIM are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at St Paul's Anglican Church, Maitland St, Stockton on TUESDAY 15th October 2019 commencing at 1.00pm. A private burial will take place after the service. In lieu of flowers donations to the Salvation Army can be made at this service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 12, 2019
