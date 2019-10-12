|
|
KERSHAW JAMES FLEETWOOD 'JIM'
Late of Stockton
Aged 84 Years
Beloved husband of Patricia. Dearly loved father of Anthony, John, Peter, Elizabeth, Catherine, Karen, Angela and their spouses. Adored Poppy to his grandchildren.
Relatives and friends of JIM are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at St Paul's Anglican Church, Maitland St, Stockton on TUESDAY 15th October 2019 commencing at 1.00pm. A private burial will take place after the service. In lieu of flowers donations to the Salvation Army can be made at this service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 12, 2019