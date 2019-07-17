|
|
GRAHAM James Francis 'JIM'
Late of Whitebridge
Passed away
9th July, 2019
Aged 69 Years
Dearly loved father of Trish, Lisa, and Paul. Former spouse of Liz. Loved son of Morrie and Lois (dec) and stepson of Laurel. Loving brother of Pam (dec), Tony, Brendan (dec), Janet (dec), and Judi.
The family and friends of Jim are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy., Belmont, this Friday 19th July, 2019. Service commencing at 12:30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 17, 2019