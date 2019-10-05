|
HASWELL James Patrick of Toronto 24.1.1971 - 19.9.2019 Much loved father of Merinda, Kalina, Kara, Lilly, Mayra and Kiah Kelly. Pa of Laila and Zyla, life partner of Lorraine Kelly, son of Leigh and Roslyn Haswell, brother of Matthew and Katrina Haswell and father in law of Goodu Walsh. Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of James at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park Chapel, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope. Smoking Ceremony at 9.30am, Service to start at 10.00am on Wednesday 9.10.19.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2019