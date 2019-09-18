Home
James Henry GARRARD

James Henry GARRARD Notice
GARRARD James Henry Late of Edgeworth

Formerly of Cameron Park

Passed away

15th September 2019

Aged 87 years



Dearly loved husband of Lorraine. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kylie and Jeff, Brad and Nikki, Rebecca and James, Stephen and Robyn, Alan and Lynne. Adored Pop and Poppy of Josh, Ayden, Zach, Taylah, Olivia, Oliver, Evie, Ben, Corey, Chad and Luke. Loved great grandfather,to his great grand children and a great mate to many.



The family and friends of James are warmly invited to attend the celebration of his life to be held in Saint Phillips Catholic Church, 31 Vista Parade Kotara on Thursday 19th September 2019. Funeral liturgy commencing at 11.00am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
