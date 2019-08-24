Home
JAMES HOPKIN

JAMES HOPKIN Notice
HOPKIN JAMES Late of

Belmont North

Passed peacefully

16th August 2019

Aged 77 years



Dealy loved husband of Brenda (dec'd). Much loved father of Maree, David and Kellie. Adored poppy of Mitchell, Tahnika, Sean, Skye, Bailey and Brock. Great-poppy of Ava.



Family and friends of Jim are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Monday 26th August 2019 service commencing at 12.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 24, 2019
