James Joseph "Jim" COURTNEY

James Joseph "Jim" COURTNEY Notice
COURTNEY James Joseph "Jim" Passed away

2nd August 2019

Late of Belmont



Aged 89



Dearly loved companion of Beryl (dec'd). Loving father of Tracey and Julie. Adored Poppy and Great Poppy. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Much loved by Junior. A great friend of many.



Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of JIM's life this Thursday 22nd August 2019, in the David Lloyd Chapel, 599 Pacific Highway, Belmont commencing 10am .



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
