JAMES MACKENZIE

JAMES MACKENZIE Notice
MACKENZIE JAMES 'JIM'

Late of Wangi Wangi

Formally of Bathurst

Passed Away

Peacefully

Aged 90 Years



Beloved husband of Mary (dec'd). Loving father, father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather of Neil and Gayle, John and Jacqui, Alison and James and their families.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration of JIM'S Life to be conducted at Scots Kirk Presbyterian Church, Tudor Street Hamilton, on MONDAY 5th August 2019, commencing at 10am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 3, 2019
