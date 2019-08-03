|
|
MACKENZIE JAMES 'JIM'
Late of Wangi Wangi
Formally of Bathurst
Passed Away
Peacefully
Aged 90 Years
Beloved husband of Mary (dec'd). Loving father, father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather of Neil and Gayle, John and Jacqui, Alison and James and their families.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration of JIM'S Life to be conducted at Scots Kirk Presbyterian Church, Tudor Street Hamilton, on MONDAY 5th August 2019, commencing at 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 3, 2019