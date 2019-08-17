Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
James Robert FOGARTY

James Robert FOGARTY Notice
FOGARTY (Bob) James Robert Late of Shortland

Passed peacefully

14th August 2019

Aged 87 years



Dearly loved husband of Edna (dec'd). Much loved father, father-in-law and stepfather of Wayne and Vicki (dec'd), Vicki and Ross, and Pat. A cherished Pop to his grandchildren and great children. A loved brother and brother-in-law of Madeleine (dec'd) and Les, and Terry and Sue.



The family and friends of Bob are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend, on Wednesday 21st August 2019, service commencing at 2.30pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
