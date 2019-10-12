Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Jan PRESTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jan Lorraine PRESTON

Add a Memory
Jan Lorraine PRESTON Notice
PRESTON (Nee: Mayo) Jan Lorraine Late of Jewells

Formerly of Valentine

Passed peacefully surrounded

by her loving family

9th October, 2019

Aged 75 Years



Dearly loved wife of Peter. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lisa, Kelly & Scott, Andrew & Tricia. Devoted grandmother of Dylan, Jasmine, Jackson, Beau, Josie, Alexander, and Toby. Loved sister of Betty, Kevin (dec'd), Don, Neil (dec'd), Robert, and Dennis. Cherished sister-in-law, aunt, and friend to many.



The family and friends of Jan are invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Tuesday 15th October, 2019 service commencing at 10am.



In lieu of flowers & In Memory of Jan, donations to 'RSPCA 'and 'Mark Hughes Foundation' may be made at the service.



'Extraordinary, Unique,

One Of A Kind'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.