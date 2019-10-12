|
PRESTON (Nee: Mayo) Jan Lorraine Late of Jewells
Formerly of Valentine
Passed peacefully surrounded
by her loving family
9th October, 2019
Aged 75 Years
Dearly loved wife of Peter. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lisa, Kelly & Scott, Andrew & Tricia. Devoted grandmother of Dylan, Jasmine, Jackson, Beau, Josie, Alexander, and Toby. Loved sister of Betty, Kevin (dec'd), Don, Neil (dec'd), Robert, and Dennis. Cherished sister-in-law, aunt, and friend to many.
The family and friends of Jan are invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Tuesday 15th October, 2019 service commencing at 10am.
In lieu of flowers & In Memory of Jan, donations to 'RSPCA 'and 'Mark Hughes Foundation' may be made at the service.
'Extraordinary, Unique,
One Of A Kind'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 12, 2019